Rep. Pfaff announces 2021 legislative agenda

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, announced today her plans for the 2021 legislative session.
In a news release, Pfaff said she plans to focus on making certain that Indiana elections fairly represent all voters and that public education receives the funds needed to guide the next generations of Hoosiers.
Pfaff said she will support the House Democratic Caucus' initiative to allow no-excuse absentee voting in future elections and enact a fair redistricting process. She also plans to reintroduce her bill that will allow same-day registration at the polls and extend voting hours to 8 p.m.
"Voters should choose their representative, not the other way around," said Pfaff. " ... We must remove the hurdles that stand in the way of Hoosiers participating in democracy."
Pfaff will also be focusing on securing funding for public education and pay raises for teachers in Indiana.
"We have all heard enough excuses as we have fallen further and further behind all of our surrounding states. Teacher pay needs to be raised. Period."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.