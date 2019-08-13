Rep. Bucshon, drug czar to speak on Thursday

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, on Thursday will host U.S. drug czar Jim Carroll along with local law enforcement, medical professionals, educators and other state and local leaders for a roundtable discussion on the meth and drug crisis.
The roundtable discussion will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Lounge in Tirey Hall at Indiana State University, 200 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
The congressman, who is a physician, and Carroll, director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, will talk with local law enforcement, medical professionals, educators, and other state and local leaders involved in the fight, according to a news release.
From 11 a.m. to noon, Bucshon and Carroll will tour Next Step Community on Washington Avenue in Terre Haute. Next Step is a faith-based program for those attempting to overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol.
