Rep. Bucshon calls inquiry 'presidential harassment'

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, released the following statement on Tuesday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the U.S. House would move forward with an official impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump:
“Today, Speaker Pelosi made it clear that she is more focused on politics and Presidential harassment than working for the American people.
“While the President and Republicans in Congress are working hard to better the lives of the American people, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have taken a radical step towards the progressive left-wing of the Democratic party that has been focused on impeachment rather than lowering drug costs, bolstering infrastructure, and passing the USMCA – work the American people elected us to do.
“This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the far left who are really in charge of House Democrats. The American people should be appalled.”
