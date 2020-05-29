Reopening ... it's a mixed bag

As businesses begin to reopen and welcome back patrons, they’re having to adjust to both government mandated restrictions and shoppers eager to find some sense normalcy.

And while some have seen a rush of customers come flooding through the doors, others have seen folks more hesitant to return.

At Haute City Center, reopening is up to the individual store. Some stores opened as soon as they were able, while others have yet to welcome back shoppers, likely awaiting corporate OK, said mall management.

Per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-step plan to reopen the state’s businesses and amenities, stores at Haute City Center are limited to 75 percent capacity while mall common areas are limited to 50 percent.

Some stores have an associate keeping tabs on the number of shoppers in the store at a time, while most others have placards pasted on its storefront advertising the maximum occupancy.

Ruthie Morgan, a sales associate at Glik’s, said the first week the store opened earlier this month was as busy as she’s seen it, with the store meeting its weekly sales goal in the first two days.

“It was crazy busy,” Morgan said. “People are just wanting to get out of the house and spend their money.”

And it’s not just Hauteans — Morgan said a great deal of those visiting the store in the past two weeks have been from neighboring Illinois.

Comparatively, Indiana is more “open” than Illinois, and Morgan said she’s seen that play out at the cash register.

“Sure, we’ve had some Indiana people, but most of the people we’re seeing are all from Illinois,” Morgan said. “From Effingham, Marshall and Mount Vernon, they’re all coming — and not just buying one thing, but spending $100 in one visit.”

John Stadler, owner of Stadler’s Barber Shop on West Honey Creek Parkway, said he’s noticed that, too.

“I would say half of my clientele right now are driving over from Illinois,” Stadler said.

“They’ve driven from Champaign, and just yesterday had a guy in here from Effingham.

“He drove better than an hour, one way, to get a haircut.”

Barber shops and salons and other personal services shops are only allowed customers by appointment, per the governor’s order. Even still, Stadler said the first week or so after opening has been almost nonstop.

On Friday afternoon he was finishing a cut and beard trim on Cody Malone, who hadn’t seen scissors since before the pandemic shut everything down.

Malone, used to getting a cut or trim weekly, said settling back into Stadler’s barber’s chair made him feel whole again.

“Going two or three months, whatever it was, without a cut was rough,” Malone said.

Stadler said he’s seen that sentiment translate into generous tips from appreciative patrons.

“I think part of it is that they’re happy to have us open again. But also I think being a small business, people are wanting to make sure we stay open,” Stadler said. “I think people are going above and beyond the cost of the haircut to see that the doors stay open we continue to be here.”

The YMCA of Vigo County opened Tuesday to members only as the state moved into its first week of Phase 3 of the governor’s plan.

Executive Branch Director Cindi Monds said some have made the YMCA again a part of their daily routine, but that it has been a slow week otherwise.

“It’s been a slow ramp-up this week,” Monds said. “But everybody has been gracious, have social-distanced themselves from one another. It’s like family coming home.”

Like most other public places, the YMCA of Vigo County has marked off seating around the facility, marked six feet intervals in gathering places and listed on each of its rooms the maximum occupancy and undertaken a more rigorous cleaning regimen.

Monds said the Y has hired attendant staff whose job it is to remind folks to distance themselves and to clean spaces and equipment after each use.

“Their main job is to nicely social distance people and to clean,” Monds said. “So, any time we’re open there will be someone in the cardio room, going room-to-room, checking social distancing and cleaning equipment when not in use.”

The YMCA is preparing to open its pool to members only beginning Monday. The lap-swim-only sessions will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and then 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.