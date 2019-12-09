State fisheries biologists recently finished stocking Ruble Lake in Fowler Park in Vigo County with new fish to restore the renovated fishery.
It will be a few years before the fish are of a harvestable size, though.
The lake received 4,400 largemouth bass measuring 4 to 6 inches, 16,500 bluegill measuring 1 to 2 inches, 5,500 redear sunfish measuring 1 to 2 inches, and 4,400 black crappie measuring 2 to 4 inches, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
Dave Kittaka, the DNR’s district fisheries biologist for the area, said he hopes the fish will be of harvestable size within a few years.
“Historically at other renovation projects lakes, panfish reached harvestable size in two to three years, and bass reached legal size in four years,” Kittaka said.
In 2019, the Vigo County Parks Department, which manages the park and the lake, notified the DNR that it would need to draw down the lake to work on a historic bridge that spans part of the lake.
In the last two fish surveys of the lake, fisheries biologists found nuisance species like gizzard shad and common carp. The drawdown presented an opportunity to renovate the fishery without creating additional disruption in park activities.
Indiana DNR partnered with Vigo County to draw down the lake, create low water access to the lake, and assist with its fish renovation. Angler license money supported the project.
