Remote learning tough for special needs students, their families

Learning from home does not come easily for Coleman Schaumleffel, a 14-year-old Woodrow Wilson Middle School student who has multiple disabilities, including severe autism and generalized epilepsy.
He also is nonverbal.
“Remote learning has been extremely difficult,” said his mother, Missy Schaumleffel, who works with Coleman and another son, 10-year-old Cooper, a St. Patrick’s School student who is doing elearning at home.
When school is in session, Coleman attends a functional program half-days at Wilson, and in the afternoon, he attends ABA [Applied Behavioral Analysis] at Unlocking the Spectrum.
Coleman receives occupational, physical and speech therapy services — but not now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted school closure and the governor’s stay-at-home orders.
“I’m seeing some regression in his physical skills,” Schaumleffel said. Coleman typically receives physical therapy twice a week, and “we haven’t had therapies for over a month now … No one will stretch him out like a physical therapist will.”
She’s hoping once the COVID-19 stay-at-home order ends, they’ll be able to get some of those therapies through homebound services.
“We have a great support team for our son. His teachers and therapists are doing everything they possibly can,” she said. They communicate through calls and email and offer her tips on working with Coleman.
She has an ARC of Vigo County respite worker — who also works with Coleman at school — come to her home to assist. Her husband, Nathan, an Indiana State University faculty member, also helps out, although he’s got his own classes to teach; he teaches online courses from home.
Missy Schaumleffel also assists her 10-year-old in navigating elearning.
“We have several different things going on in our house right now,” she said. It’s been an adjustment, but she’s proud of how they’ve adapted. With Coleman, “We’re trying to keep him happy, safe and healthy and trying not to have him regress.”
Other families struggle as well
The Schaumleffels are certainly not alone in the challenges they face educating a special needs child at home.
With remote and elearning, “There’s a role reversal ... The parents and grandparents have become the teachers,” said Jodi Lemmon, regional program specialist with IN*SOURCE, which helps parents navigate the special education system.
Some families may struggle. Parents must know the child’s individualized education plan and provide accommodations. Also, they need to be aware of the state academic requirements.
IN*SOURCE provides many resources on its website to help families during the pandemic, as does the Indiana Department of Education.
Some school districts are contracting with service providers to do online tele-therapy for occupational, speech and physical therapy, she said.
Providing education online can be difficult for some, although many schools also provide pencil-paper options.
Districts and special education programs are providing services “the best they can,” Lemmon said. “This came so fast and it’s hard. IN*SOURCE recognizes it’s hard.”
While many districts are able to do elearning, it’s typically been used when school is closed because of bad weather or for professional development. Teachers may plan on four or five days of elearning each year, not four or five weeks. “It’s a struggle for them too. They have had to change everything,” Lemmon said.
Susan Cobb, executive director of Covered Bridge Special Education District, said special education teachers in Vigo and South Vermillion school districts are communicating directly with the students they serve.
“As you can imagine, delivery of special education services cannot be replicated at home like the classroom. We know these times are difficult. We are still holding annual case reviews conferences to address IEP goals. The teacher of record is reaching out to parents and asking them how they wish to participate. We are being creative with this process. We are also offering an in-person meeting in the future if needed,” she said.
Cobb said she is proud of how staff “are pulling together to assist students. You would be amazed at all the great strategies that are being deployed. My advice is that if anyone is struggling or needs additional advice or resources to please reach out to their teacher of record,” she said.
Covered Bridge is distributing weekly guidance and the latest resources to all of its administrators and special education teachers. Administrative team and staff are “accessible, vigilant, and resourceful,” she said. She encourages families to email her at Smb4@vigoschools.org with questions. “I will guide them to the correct resource,” Cobb said.
Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, said the pandemic and governor’s stay-at-home order “have dramatically changed what our teachers can do,” including special education teachers and therapists.
Teachers, education assistants and others are making contact with students and families by phone and sometimes video conference. “Of course we’re worried about our students with special needs. They depend on us. That’s been one of our big worries from the start, and we’re doing the best we can,” Riley said.
The school district will continue to work with the local health department “to understand how we can safely offer students the best education possible,” he said.
Adam Baker, Indiana Department of Education spokesman, said, “We always want to ensure our students with special needs have the necessary resources to be successful. We also know this context presents its own set of challenges and within the COVID-19 pandemic, our educators are working in overdrive, and overtime, to support our students in every way possible.”
It takes patience
Jenn Kersey, who lives in Parke County, is working closely with her son, Couper, a Rosedale Elementary fifth grader who has autism.
Couper was diagnosed at age 3 and he’s benefited from applied behavior analysis [ABA] for almost nine years. ABA therapy focuses on positive reinforcement.
“We’ve learned so much” through ABA, Jenn Kersey said. So even though the schooling is taking place at home and Couper isn’t receiving additional services now, she’s learned how to work with him.
She’ll set goals for him, and when he accomplishes them, he gets a positive reinforcement that he has chosen.
Sometimes, Couper asks where his teachers are, and she explains they are working from home. With some of the lessons, he sees his teachers on video, and “that seems to help,” she said.
His teachers have been good about communicating with the family and saying, “If you need anything, please reach out,” Kersey said.
One of the challenges for them is the length of time it may take to get through school work. Each day, they see “how the flow goes,” and when Couper reaches his limit, they need to take time off. One night, they returned to school work after dinner. “It’s just spread out a little more for us,” Kersey said.
Sometimes, it’s a matter of being patient and “not trying to force it when things can get frustrating for both of us,” she said. His school work is both online and on paper.
“I still have to have patience,” she said. “We have to be very patient.”
Recently, on a warm spring day, they took a break to enjoy it. Sometimes it’s important to “get outside, get sun on our faces, take a deep breath ... and ease back into it when the time comes,” Kersey said.
Every family situation is different, and for children with autism, it depends on where they fall on the spectrum, what their needs are and what resources are available, she said. “I don’t want to speak for other parents.”
