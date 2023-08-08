Brazil native and labor-movement legend Jimmy Hoffa was honored Tuesday when a historical marker was dedicated to his memory in the city where he was born 110 years ago.
An estimated 50 to 70 people turned out for the dedication.
The new marker through the Indiana Historical Marker Program is one of just four in Clay County, and the first dedicated to a person. There are 750 markers in 91 Hoosier counties — only Jay County does not have one.
James P. Hoffa, Jimmy’s son, spoke at the event. He recalled the incident that spurred his father’s career as a labor leader.
“When he started out, he was a hard-working guy,” Hoffa said. “Eventually, he got into a battle in Detroit on a job at a place called Kroger.
“He’s working and he’s got a bunch of guys with him — this was in the ‘30s — he’s not being treated right and being yelled at all the time. My Dad said, ‘That foreman is the reason we need unions.’ This guy was a real S.O.B. and he said, ‘We’re going to show him a lesson.’”
He continued, “So he waited for the hottest day and when it came, there were a bunch of strawberries and they had to be taken care of real quick right away. And he said, ‘We’re going to let those strawberries rot right there until we get better wages and better conditions.’ Boy, that S.O.B. got madder than hell, but guess what — they got it. And that was the beginning of Jimmy Hoffa’s career.”
In 1957, Hoffa was elected president of the Teamsters at age 44, which his son said represented the youngest president that union had ever had. His efforts paved the way for laborers to receive overtime, paid vacations, pensions and health care, and he continued as president until 1971.
{span}His conviction for jury tampering, fraud and attempted bribery in 1964 was followed by nearly five years of imprisonment. President Richard Nixon commuted Hoffa’s sentence and released him in 1971.{/span}
On July 30, 1975, Hoffa disappeared from a restaurant parking lot in Bloomfield, Mich. He was declared legally dead in 1982.
Robert Hostetler, Brazil’s city historian who petitioned the Indiana Historical Bureau for the marker, said that Hoffa never graduated high school, but that didn’t stop him, as Teamster historian Karin Jones noted, from teaching at Harvard Business School.
Hostetler added that in the ‘60s, the Kennedys called Hoffa “the most powerful person in the United States.”
Jones added that Hoffa “didn’t put up with fools” but was “generous to a fault.”
After the ceremony, Hoffa said, “I’m very excited about the fact that we’re here in Brazil doing this historical marker. This is where his roots were, where he learned his values, and it’s so important to come back here and get everyone together and finally get a marker so people know Jimmy Hoffa was born here. I think it’s so great.”
He recalled that every time his father visited Indiana, he’d say, “Let’s go take a spin through Brazil and see what’s going on.”
A number of Hoffa family members attended the dedication and continue to live in the area today.
“I might not know these folks, but they know me or they knew my dad,” said James.
Hoffa attended the ceremony with his sons David and Jeffrey.
David said, “I was 4 when he disappeared, but because I see so many movies and shows and clips of him, my mind is still somehow fresh.
“I remember times with him out at the lake and he did all kinds of stuff with us and at the time he had lots of time for my brother and I. My dad was able to continue his legacy, but for me it’s been a tremendous upbringing.”
For years there were jokes and speculation about where Hoffa’s body might be located.
“It’s tough when you’re growing up and you’re young and a store clerk or someone you don’t know is starting to tell you about your own history, it’s a little crazy — why is this happening?” David said. “My parents told me early on, this is what happens. People do not know what happened, and so anybody speculating on it, it’s like an urban legend almost.”
But David said he believes that there is someone who knows the true story.
“I think the FBI knows, and the FBI is not telling us,” he said. “We try and get that information every year and they just will not — they keep saying it’s an ongoing investigation. I think it’s time for them to turn that over.”
Hoffa’s marker reads:
“Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Indiana in 1913. His family struggled with poverty, inspiring him to become an organized labor leader during the Great Depression. He became active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the 1930s and served as General President, 1957-71. In 1964, he forged a national trucking agreement, raising wages for over 400,000 workers.
“As General President, Hoffa opposed discrimination, supported efforts to reduce poverty, and organized a political action committee for Teamster families to lobby for labor issues. Under his leadership, Teamsters membership rose to over two million workers. Hoffa was the subject of many investigations and was convicted of jury tampering in 1964. He disappeared in 1975.”
