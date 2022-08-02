Remains of Korean War soldier from Vermillion County now identified

James A. Coleman, a Vermillion County native reported missing in action on April 25, 1951, during the Korean War, has been accounted for, according to an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Coleman will be buried at Oct. 19, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia
His remains were identified May 23, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday.
Coleman, a native of Hillsdale and later of Clinton, was 22 when he was reported missing in action on April 25, 1951, during the Korean War.
In April 1951, Army Sgt. 1st Class Coleman was a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
He was reported missing in action while fighting against Chinese forces near the Hwach-on Reservoir in what is now the Republic of Korea. His status was changed to killed in action on Oct. 3, 1952, based on eyewitness accounts from a soldier in a neighboring foxhole. The battle prevented his body from being recovered.
In May of 1953, the American Graves Registration Service Group recovered remains, designated X-5960 Tanggok, near the village of Tumun-gol. Those remains could not be identified and were buried in the United Nations Military Cemetery Tanggok.
After fighting ended in 1953, 848 unidentified sets of remains including X-5960 were were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956.
In January of 2019, 652 Korean War Unknowns were disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and sent to the laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
To identify Coleman’s remains, scientists from the agency used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.
Coleman’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
