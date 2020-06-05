Human remains recovered in Vermilion County, Illinois, on April 11 have been identified as those of a Paris, Illinois, man.
The identity of Anthony R. Rauch 31, was made through DNA analysis and an autopsy previously conducted, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Friday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
"Usually when we find remains on somebody's property and it is not a cemetery, that is usually indicative of a dump site or possibly the person was murdered there, so that is why we are investigating it as a homicide at this point," McFadden said.
"He had not been deceased a long time. These weren't bones that we found," McFadden said.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
