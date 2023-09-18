A death investigation is underway in Parke County after human remains were found in rural Rockville.
Sheriff Jason Frazier said he was contacted about 5 p.m. Sunday by a Realtor showing a home in rural Rockville to potential buyers.
A vehicle was found about 200 yards off the roadway and down an embankment, the sheriff said. Human remains were found nearby.
The car, a 2007 Ford Focus, belonged to Betty Jane Capps, 68, who has been missing. She was last seen in Mecca on June 29.
An identification has yet to be made or released regarding the body found Sunday.
The sheriff's and coroner's offices continue to investigate. Indiana State Police crime scene technicians assisted on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.