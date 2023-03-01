Arlington Hayne has been working as an emergency medical technician for the past seven years.
On Wednesday, he reached a goal he has been working toward the past two years: He became a Terre Haute firefighter.
Hayne is a 2014 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and attended Indiana State University for music.
"I found out that really wasn't my thing. I looked around and decided to take the Ivy Tech (Community College) EMT (emergency medical technician) class and that's what got me into public service, and I worked my way up," Hayne said.
Over the next four months Hayne, along with 10 other new recruits sworn into service on Thursday, will undergo intensive training at the fire department's training facility on North Brown Avenue.
"They have stressed it will be a lot," Hayne said. "This has been a two-year long process and we have been chomping at the bit."
Other new recruits sworn in as new city firefighters are Matthew Hann, Avery Moore, Jacob Cottrell, Jeron Garver, Zachary Mount, Nathan Huyck, Zachary Milam, Dillon Arnold, Branden Reece and George Delatorre.
New recruits have to be between the age of 21 and 35, said Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry.
"The application is a long process," Berry said. "State law has changed several times, but currently you can live in any state that touches Indiana. You are no longer required just to live in the city," the fire chief said.
The department's merit board scores each candidate based on a system per state law. If a candidate passes, he or she is placed on a recruitment list.
"We are always looking for men, women, minorities, anybody who wants to work in the fire department," Berry said. "If you have emergency medical service experience, that is big, (as is) ... any kind of firefighting experience."
The city department has 152 firefighters budgeted, but has had many retirements this year. The 11 new recruits will bring the number to 149, Berry said.
"We have had five guys retire this year and had four or five retire last year and eight or nine retiring next year, so we have quite a few (positions) opening," the fire chief said. "A lot of these guys are older and have 25 to 30 years on the job and retire.
"Over the next five to six years, we will have a big turnover," the fire chief said. "We will be hiring big groups like this every year or year and a half."
The department hires in larger groups to better use training resources, Berry said, as new recruits go through the department's fire academy which entails four months of training.
