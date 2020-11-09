A partnership between Kadel’s Hallmark Shoppe, Duke Energy and United Way of the Wabash Valley will be delivering holiday cheer to local children.
The group is providing “Reindeer In Here” Book and Plush Toy sets to more than 340 children through a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
“Reindeer In Here” is a story and plush toy developed by a father as a positive holiday tradition for children. It encourages children to bond with their reindeer, and with his one shorter antler, while teaching the importance that not everyone is the same.
Susan McCallum, owner of Kadel’s Hallmark Shoppe said when she first saw the box sets, she knew she wanted to do something special to get them to children who would appreciate them.
“After the year we have all experienced, I wanted to give families the opportunity to create new holiday traditions together and see children smile," McCallum said. "Partnering with Duke Energy and United Way helped me to coordinate the effort and get these to great local organizations serving our youth.”
The box sets will be able to provide a social and emotional learning opportunity with the message of the “Reindeer in Here” book celebrating individual differences, and to encourage reading in young children.
“Our community never ceases to amaze me,” said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy. “When Susan called me with the idea and showed me the reindeer, I immediately knew this would bring a smile to countless children in our community. I am happy to be able to do my part to help make this possible, but it truly is a community effort. It is great that we are able to provide additional resources to schools and community centers during such a stressful time.”
Five local schools and organizations will receive the box sets. Each partner is able to distribute the sets in the manner that would make the most impact to their children. The organizations receiving the box sets are:
• 14th and Chestnut Community Center
• Clay Community Schools
• Linton-Stockton School
• Vigo County School Corporation
• West Vigo Community Center
Janet Brosmer, the language arts curriculum coordinator, said kindergarten students at Franklin, Deming and Farrington Grove schools will receive the books.
Angela Colliver, elementary counselor with Linton-Stockton School Corp., said the district is thankful for the generous program.
“Our plans are to reach some of our kids who have really suffered quite a bit through this pandemic – loss of jobs, loss of parents and some upheaval. We are truly appreciative,” Colliver said.
“'The “Reindeer In Here' box sets align with the children-focused work of our Success By 6 and Youth Success councils,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “They will give a great opportunity to promote social and emotional learning while reinforcing the message that it is alright to be different. We want to thank all of the partners that have made this great opportunity for children possible."
United Way of the Wabash Valley is focused beyond temporary fixes to create lasting change in the communities of its six-county region. By bringing together volunteers, companies, and organizations focused on innovative solutions, thousands of lives are impacted every year in the Wabash Valley. The organization's goal is to move 10,000 local families out of financial struggles.
For more information, go online to www.uwwv.org
