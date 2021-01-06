The Wabash Valley Road Runner’s Club is now taking registrations for its signature Trained In Terre Haute (TNT) running/walking program.
Trained in Terre Haute is a training program to prepare athletes of all levels to complete in a spring half marathon, either in person or virtually. The half marathon training includes coaches for all levels (walker, beginner, intermediate, and advanced), as well as a discount on a WVRR half marathon (in person if available) or a virtual half marathon.
The first training run is Jan. 9 at Hawthorn Park. Participants will receive membership to WVRR, T-shirt and a digital training book. TNT includes two weekly group meet-ups, either in-person or virtual. The in-person meet-ups will adhere to COVID restrictions and social distancing will be enforced. The weekly Saturday run takes place at Hawthorn Park at 8 a.m., and a Tuesday run at Torner Center at Deming Park is at 5:30 p.m.
Basic membership, which includes TNT training, is $35. Family Membership is $50, and youth memberships are free.
For more information and to register, go to http://www.wvrr.org/trained-in-terre-haute/
