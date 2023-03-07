The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is offering Summer Day Camp in Brazil and Terre Haute. The camps offer opportunities for children to explore the outdoors, meet new friends and discover new interests, the organization said in a news release.
Registration is open now. The cost is $125 weekly. Discounts are available for members and additional children. Limited scholarships are available for families who qualify.
A one-time registration fee of $40 must be paid, however, the fee will be waived if families sign up during March.
Camp begins May 30.
To register, visit ymcaswv.org.
