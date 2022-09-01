Horizon Health is accepting registration for its free weight loss seminar in September.
The event will take place 4 p.m. Sept. 7 in the conference room of the Paris Clinic Expansion (second floor) on Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris.
Drs. Yaniv Cozacov and Fouad Hachem, board certified general surgeons, will discuss how Horizon Health’s bariatrics program can help individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Together the two physicians have more than 25 years of bariatric surgery experience, offering four different types of bariatric procedures.
The event will include a question-and-answer session.
Register at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, call (217) 466-4868.
