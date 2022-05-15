Registration open for VCSC pre-K programs

Registration for the 2022-23 school year is currently open for Vigo County School Corp. pre-kindergarten programs.
Half-day programs are available at Terre Town and Farrington Grove, while full-day programs are available at Vikes and Tykes, Deming Early Learning Center and Fuqua Elementary.
Children must be age 4 by Aug. 1 to attend. There is a cost to the program of $21 per day for the full day program, and $10.50 for half-day, but there are scholarships available and some will qualify for free pre-K.
To enroll, go to www.vigoschools.org and click "enroll now." At 9 a.m. May 18, parents can come to the schools to get help with registration in person.
Those interested can call any of the schools with questions or visit the website at vigoschools.org and then click schools, then Early Learning.
