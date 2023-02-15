Registration is now open for the five programs that will be offered in the summer from June 5-9 on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The five options are a part of a new initiative made possible through a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus.
The grants are designed to help Indiana colleges and universities to engage youth ages 5 to 18 in high-quality on-campus enrichment programs. This grant funding enabled SMWC to launch Challenging Ambitions and Maximizing Potential at The Woods.
High school students who are rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to participate in the C.A.M.P. at The Woods program and earn two college credits.
There are five C.A.M.P. options:
- NU 150: Nurses for the Future;
- PE 150: Introduction to Health and Wellness;
- Go Global – EV 150: Applied Methods of Environmental Sustainability;
- Go Global – EQ 150: Introduction to Equine Industry;
- Go Global – GL 150: Leaders of Positive Change.
The three Go Global courses provide an opportunity for high school students to participate in a one-week, post-summer camp, faculty-led study abroad experience. The expenses of the study abroad trips are funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc.
Prospective students and their families can learn more about these options by attending an informational session, Into The Woods, which will be at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Student Welcome Center in the Rooney Center on campus.
Parents and students will have the opportunity to engage in immersive experiences highlighting each of the programs offered. Students interested in the Go Global programs will begin the processes for the study abroad components.
For more, visit smwc.edu/camp-courses or email admissions@smwc.edu.
