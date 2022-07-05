Lemonade Day Wabash Valley is scheduled for Aug. 5-7, and registration is now open.
Parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at https://lemonadeday.org/wabash-valley.
Lemonade Day teaches the basics of entrepreneurial learning: business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting and responsibility.
Mentors guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app or with workbooks and take participants through the journey of planning, launching and operating a business. The lessons of Lemonade Day include setting a goal, making a plan, working the plan and achieving their dreams. Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some of their profit.
Organizers hope to register 250 youth who will start new businesses all across the Wabash Valley over the weekend of Aug. 5-7.
Sponsors and volunteers are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success.
To see a video on Lemonade Day, visit https://youtu.be/Y1P6Gb0PJ14
To learn more, visit https://lemonadeday.org/wabash-valley or view the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wvlemonadeday.
