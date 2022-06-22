Everyone is welcome to celebrate diversity and inclusion during the eighth annual Diversity Walk.
The free 1.5-mile "Walk the Walk" will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 in downtown Terre Haute. On-site registration and T-shirt pickup will begin at 9 a.m. The walk will begin and end at the First Financial Bank parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Ohio streets.
The Diversity Walk welcomes all people of varying ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations, and abilities and aims to spread messages of respect and acceptance.
Participants can register as an individual or as a team. Registration is free and includes a free T-shirt. Register online at diversitywalk.org or the day of the event.
