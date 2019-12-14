Representatives from Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. and Regions Bank have announced a $10,000 donation in support of programming for agency clients in Daviess, Knox, Gibson and Vigo counties.
Pace promotes self-reliance and community improvement with various services. By offering programming surrounding the areas of financial education for youth and career readiness, it assists individuals in achieving positive outcomes. Programs such as Weatherization, Health Insurance Navigators, Internships, Individual Development Accounts, and JUMP all work to address the causes and conditions of poverty.
Pace’s internship program has employed over 60 youths providing work experience and career readiness skills. Its Boys and Beyond Program teaches financial literacy to children in fourth and fifth grades.
Pace CEO Bertha Proctor said, “Regions is a community-minded bank, and through funding for multiple programming options, they show that they care! Because Pace has been a part of the community for over 55 years, we have gained recognition, trust and community support. We are thrilled that Regions collaborated with us to make a better life for individuals and families throughout our communities.”
