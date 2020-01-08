Regions Bank has donated $2,000 to Reach Veterans Services to assist at-risk and homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.
The donation will help Reach Veterans Services continue to provide support, advice and basic necessities to disadvantaged veterans with such services as affordable housing, case management, utility assistance and homelessness prevention.
“This grant will make a huge impact for local veterans living in the area. Thank you, Regions Bank, for your generous donation to our efforts,” sad Noble Shaw, program manager.
Regions representatives commended the nonprofit for its commitment.
"Reach Veterans Services is dedicated to supporting veterans who have courageously defended our freedom,” said Nicole Woodson, Regions community development manager for Indiana. “This contribution reflects a direct opportunity to give back to those who have selflessly given so much through their service. Regions is proud to lend its support by making this contribution.”
For more on Reach Services, visit its website at www.reachservices.care. To donate visit the website, on Facebook or visit the office at 1400 Hulman St. or 621 Poplar St., Terre Haute.
