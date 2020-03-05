As part of Vigo County surveillance efforts to detect coronavirus COVID-19, both Terre Haute hospitals are implementing measures to screen visitors.
Currently, Vigo County has no confirmed cases, recovered cases or deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
At Terre Haute Regional Hospital, visitors and patients will be directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened starting Monday.
Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time. If a patient is displaying symptoms such as fever or respiratory distress, measures will be taken to respond to the patient's needs and limit exposure to others at the hospital.
At Union Hospital in Terre Haute and Clinton, screening will begin Monday in a manner consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patients will be limited to two designated visitors. Any visitors who screen positive for the following criteria are asked to avoid Union Hospital facilities:
-- Fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough and sore throat.
-- International travel within the last 14 days to restricted countries. For updated information on restricted countries, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
-- Contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19.
Additionally, access into the facility is being evaluated and will be limited wherever possible.
