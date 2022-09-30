Regional introduces equipment and service upgrades

To better serve the community, HCA Healthcare and Terre Haute Regional Hospital have invested in new technology in the imaging area.
This spring, a new 128-slice CT scanner (commonly referred to as a CAT scan) was added to its suite of imaging equipment. This 128-slice CT scanner allows for fast scanning speed which reduces the need for patients to hold their breath. This is especially critical for imaging trauma, elderly and pediatric patients.
In June, the hospital received a wide bore CT for radiation oncology. This piece of equipment allows for increased accuracy and imaging performance, and will bring more comfort to patients undergoing radiation treatments.
For the hospital’s interventional radiology and cardiovascular patients, a new cardiac catheterization lab is on the way. Prep work is being completed now, with the final install completed in October.
Also nearing completion is an expansion of the hospital’s mental health unit. The expansion, which will take the unit from 19 to 22 beds, is expected to be completed this fall.
