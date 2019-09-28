Regional Hospital launches nurse residency program

Getting into nursing school is hard, making it through is even harder, and once graduation happens, the first year is hardest. Putting everything learned into practice as a new graduate nurse is often overwhelming.
“Even after practicing as nurse for 27 years, I still remember the first year, said nurse Lori Magee, who directs clinical professional development. “As a nursing student you have constant support from nursing faculty, instructors, peers, and seasoned nurses that are training you. Once you graduate and pass your boards the pressure becomes real. Patients’ lives are in your hands.”
Terre Haute Regional Hospital has instituted a nurse residency program to help new nurses navigate through the first year with as much support as possible.
The nurse residents are hired in as a cohort. The program starts out with an intense five to six week classroom-style orientation. During this time, the residents receive EKG interpretation training, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Crisis Prevention Intervention Training, and advanced education all body systems.
The nurse residents also learn about hospital equipment and charting systems. They get focused skill practice and finish with a week of concentrated simulation training, using a manikin and real life patient scenarios. The simulation training builds confidence in a safe environment, promotes teamwork, and critical thinking skills.
The residency program also extends into nine weeks for new Emergency Department (ED) nurses. During this time, the ED nurses receive trauma core training and ED specific skill and equipment training.
Once the classroom training is complete the nurse residents are paired with a preceptor and spend six weeks on the floor. They gradually increase their patient load so that they can learn to manage their time and put what they learned both in nursing school and in our classroom into practice.
The nurse residents are “rounded on” once a week during their preceptorship by a nurse educator and then monthly thereafter for the first year. Rounding is directed at ensuring the residents have someone to share their experiences with, ask questions, and maybe even do some on the spot training.
The nurse residents are paired with a mentor as well. The mentor is an experienced nurse from another floor that the resident can contact at any time. The mentor is a consultant for the nurse resident and help ensure their success in their first year of nursing.
After the focused preceptorship, the nurse residents begin the monthly seminar portion of the program. The monthly seminars focus on professional development. Time is given for them to debrief about their experiences, share learning, and to also ask questions. During this time the nurse residents are also coached to complete a performance improvement (PI) project on their unit using evidence-based research.
The year-long program ends with a graduation celebration. The nurse residents share their PI projects in the form of a poster. The end goal is to assist the nurse residents through the first year and set them up for success as they continue their nursing career.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
