Visits will be limited at Terre Haute Regional Hospital as of today (Tuesday) as part of protocols in place in preparation for potential issues related to COVID-19.
In a news release issued Monday, the hospital said preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, ensuring necessary supplies and equipment are on hand, and emergency planning.
As with heavy influenza outbreaks in the past, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas. No visitors will be permitted, but exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor, over the age of 16, who must pass the screening process:
• Emergency Room
• Pediatrics
• Labor and delivery
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
• Outpatient surgery
• Infusion center
• Radiation oncology
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.