Terre Haute Regional Hospital is now offering a new and interactive skill called “40 Weeks”, which is intended to answer pregnancy-related questions for users.
Available through Amazon Alexa, the “40 Weeks” skill provides information on the most frequently asked questions from expecting moms and new parents. “40 Weeks” is the first pregnancy-related Alexa skill offered by a health system.
Some topics include trying to get pregnant, infertility, and others that moms-to-be may be embarrassed to ask. The skill also includes a tip of the day with pregnancy-related trivia.
The skill directs users to the site Nopregnancyisperfect.com, where they have the ability to view stories from other parents on their pregnancy-related experiences.
For more information about the program, contact Terre Haute Regional Hospital at 812-232-0021 or go online to www.regionalhospital.com.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.