Regional Hospital honored with 'Pioneers' recognition

Terre Haute Regional Hospital has been chosen one of only five hospitals and health care systems in the nation to be recognized as a 2019 Pioneers in Quality Expert Contributor.
“It’s a big honor,” said Karen Hescher, registered nurse who oversees process improvements at the hospital.
She submitted one of the hospital’s process for electronic clinical quality measures, or eCOMs, to collect and transmit data about the quality of care patients receive.
The process concerned VTE prophylaxis, which are the measures used to diminish the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs that can form when patients are inactive while hospitalized. Those measures include medication, stockings and exercises.
The eCOMs record the measures at the time they occur and track the patient outcomes.
Hescher said the hospital eliminated bloodclots related to hospital stays.
The eCOMS are also being implemented in other processes throughout the hospital.
“It’s all about the best care for the patient,” Hescher said. “The best patient outcomes and improving our quality of care here, and it’s for 100 percent of our patients. Every patient, every time, that’s our rule.”
As an expert contributor, Hescher and the Regional team will present during a Sept. 12 webinar series that will be featured in November.
Regional Hospital’s eCOM successes and practices will also be published in the 2019 Proven Practices Publication issued in November by the Joint Commission.
The other four expert contributors selected for 2019 are Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida; Johns Hopkins Health System in Baltimore; Memorial Hermann/QPSIC and ISD Enterprise Analytics in Houston; and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
