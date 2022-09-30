Regional Hospital building refresh project coming to fruition

A project a long time in the making is coming to fruition at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
This spring, the hospital — which opened the current facility in 1979 — began an exterior renovation project to modernize the look and provide enhanced waterproofing for both the exterior brick surfaces and roof.
“We’re really excited about this project,” said Anthony Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Terre Haute Regional. “It gives a nice, modern look to the hospital, which was originally constructed over 40 years ago. It also brings a cohesive look to the many additions and expansions made over the last few decades.”
This $2.75 million project includes both the hospital facility and the adjacent Professional Office Building, and is slated to be completed by October.
