Arts Illiana, regional partner with the Indiana Arts Commission announces that arts organizations and arts providers in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties can apply for grant funding through the Indiana Arts Commission. Arts Illiana administers the grant program in these counties on behalf of the commission, a state agency.
The two Regional Initiative grant programs are Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support I.
Arts Project Support grants provide funding to nonprofit organizations to support a specific part of the organization’s arts activities, such as a one-time event; a single production; an exhibition; an educational workshop; or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions.
Arts Organization Support I Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations that align with the Indiana Arts Commission’s Public Funding Imperatives. The grant amount is based on the average of the applicant’s last three years of total cash income, panel’s ratings, number of eligible applicants, and the dollars available.
Organizations new to the arts organization support grant need to submit a Letter of Intent by Jan. 15.
Guidelines for both Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support are available by visiting artsilliana.org grants page and clicking on the Regional Arts Grant link.
The grant application is online and links to the online application portal are included in the guidelines. Any eligibility questions or other grant information may be directed to Sherri Wright at Arts Illiana by emailing sherri@artsilliana.org or calling 812-235-5007. The deadline for application is March 5.
