For fragile newborn babies, being nourished with safe human milk rather than formula can mean a shorter hospital stay and healthier development.
Often, access to human milk depends on donations by women who are lactating or who have recently finished lactating and have surplus milk to donate.
To meet the high demand for safe human milk, Vigo County WIC and Terre Haute Regional Hospital have partnered with The Milk Bank to host the area’s first milk donor drive Oct. 28.
The event is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom 1 of Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
“Research shows breast milk gives babies the best start,” said Laura Purcell of Vigo County WIC (Women Infants and Children). “We’re going to be collecting frozen milk, and signing up donors for the program.”
Jenny Pemberton of The Milk Bank said the process includes an initial screening of 10 to 12 questions, a health questionnaire for the donor, and a blood draw to determine the best use of the donated milk. The donor’s doctor will also be contacted to sign off on the use of the milk.
“This is a quick way to breeze through the process,” Pemberton said of the milk donor drive.
Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited or no medications and herbal supplements.
“This is the first to our region, and we are excited to be promoting health and wellness to our NICU babies throughout the state,” said Mendy Sparks, a registered nurse at Regional.
The Milk Bank is a member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Milk drives raise awareness of the need for donated human milk and allows potential donors to interact with The Milk Bank staff members to get more information about the process.
Donor human milk is provided to babies whose mothers do not have their own milk to provide. This situation can happen for a variety of reasons, including:
• When a mother’s milk supply is delayed due to circumstances of birth or pregnancy, including premature delivery.
• When a mother’s milk supply does not become established enough to provide sufficient milk for her child or children, such as with twins or triplets.
• When stress interferes with milk supply, such as when the mother of a hospitalized infant is unable to hold or directly nurse her baby.
• When a mother requires medication that my pass through her own milk and harm her infant.
• When a mother has a medical condition that precludes breastfeeding, such as HIV.
Once received, the milk is pasteurized, frozen and distributed to hospitals and families who are approved to receive the milk for their children.
More information about The Milk Bank is available online at the milk bank.org and at the milk donor drive.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
