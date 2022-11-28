The long quest to return a monument honoring a historic Terre Haute 19th-century Santa Claus to its original site has been realized.
Art Spaces Inc. announced Monday that the restoration of the monument honoring Claude Herbert has been completed and installed at the historic corner of Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.
Herbert, a 19-year-old Spanish-American War veteran was home from war and working as a Santa Claus at Havens and Geddes department store when a fire broke out in December of 1898. Herbert led a group of children out of the store to safety, and then heroically returned to the store to assist another group, including his store coworkers, who unbeknownst to him, had already escaped out a back door.
Herbert never emerged from the flaming building, and witnesses said he tried to jump from a window to safety. Later, his remains were discovered.
The original memorial to Herbert, erected in 1905, featured a working fountain and was located at the site of the former department store at Fifth and Wabash. That memorial was destroyed by the impact of a runaway horse and buggy in 1913. A rebuilt memorial was pummeled twice more by automobiles, once in 1928 and again in 1980.
After the latter crash, then-Mayor Pete Chalos had the monument moved to the government plaza near Terre Haute City Hall, where the monument was no longer a working fountain. Plans to move it back to Fifth and Wabash began in 2012.
The most recent version of the memorial was restored by Tom Fansler of Tiii Environments, and local artist Bill Wolfe created a bronze figure he has titled “Ascending Soul,” to add meaning and interest to the monument.
Mayor Duke Bennett said in a news release, “It is a great pleasure to have the Claude Herbert Memorial restored and re-installed in a downtown location that provides the meaning and importance that this piece deserves.
"In our community there are many people who act heroically – and in so doing take enormous risks to save others," Bennett added. "Claude Herbert sacrificed his life as he helped many people escape the horrific Havens and Geddes fire in 1898. In addition to recognizing the courage of this remarkable young man, and the generosity of those that have helped to preserve his memory, it is my fondest hope that the Claude Herbert Memorial will serve as a tribute to the generosity and courage that inspire and define our community and all of the courageous individuals that do not hesitate to help others facing true adversity and danger.
"I am grateful to Thompson Thrift for their generous contribution to this effort and to Art Spaces, Inc. for their assistance," Bennett concluded. "Congratulations to Bill Wolfe and thank you, for capturing the spirit of the memorial in the new bronze work, Ascending Soul.”
A brief ribbon cutting and dedication of the memorial in its new location will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Fifth and Wabash. The dedication is open to the public and will precede the beginning of the Miracle on Seventh Street parade Saturday evening.
