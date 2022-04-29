Traditionally mid-term elections bring low voter turnout, but a referendum by the Vigo County School Corp. could increase voter participation in Tuesday’s primary election.
LeAnna Moore, Vigo County chief deputy clerk, said primary elections are typically slow during a non-presidential election year.
“A lot of people do not find it as important to vote in the primary if it is not a presidential election, so the turnout is even lower,” Moore said.
However, the primary election in Vigo County this year will likely generate more interest due to a referendum for school funding, Moore said. While primary elections are generally about Republican or Democratic nominating races, a voter can ask for a non-partisan ballot, which contains only the ballot question and not the party races.
“You can select a non-partisan ballot if that is all you want to vote for,” Moore said.
The $261 million referendum proposed by VCSC would fund building new academic facilities and renovating non-academic facilities at North, South and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school. New academic spaces would be created and classrooms would be enlarged.
Money would come from an increase in property taxes. A calculator at the PAC’s website voteyesforvigoschools.com allows homeowners to find how much they’d be impacted.
If the facility referendum passes, the district projects that for 52% of homeowners, the tax impact is $7 a month or less and for another 38% of homeowners, the tax impact is $14 per month or less. It would not take full effect until 2025.
Matthew Bergbower, professor of political science and chair of Indiana State University’s department of political science, said he agrees that the school referendum will drive more people to the polls, however, not enough to even approach voting numbers compared to presidential election years.
“I would use caution in arguing that the ballot initiative is that powerful to drive voter turnout to be above and beyond a presidential election year or a general election month, so I do not expect that despite the importance of this ballot initiative,” Bergbower said.
Even with “campaigning that has revolved around it, I still expect fairly low turnout numbers in the county, which is fairly common in a primary election in a mid-term election year,” he said.
For example, in the 2020 presidential primary election, there were 71,377 registered voters in Vigo County. In that election, 17,966 voters turned out to cast a ballot. But, with COVID-19 restrictions, there were 11,458 absentee ballots cast in early voting. Voter turnout for the primary was 25 percent, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.
In 2018, a non-presidential primary election, there were 72,173 registered voters in Vigo County. In that election, 14,909 voters cast a ballot for a 21 percent voter turnout. There were 5,010 absentee ballots cast in early voting.
In the 2016 presidential primary election, registered voters soared to 78,449, with 27,841 voters casting a ballot, marking a voter turnout of 35 percent. There were 9,802 absentee ballots cast.
In the 2014 non-presidential primary election, there were 76,492 registered voters, with 12,734 votes cast, for a voter turnout of 17 percent. That election had 4,973 absentee ballots cast.
Early voting in Vigo County, which began April 5, began to increase when additional vote centers opened a week before the election. As of Thursday, the largest single day was April 27, with 754 absentee ballots cast.
For this Tuesday’s election, there are 74,039 registered voters in Vigo County.
Voting continues today at seven vote centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those locations include The Meadows shopping center, at 300 S 25th St.; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E Haythorne Ave.; Operating Engineers, 6801 S US Hwy 41; West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W Olive St. West Terre Haute; IBEW Local Union Local No. 725, at 5675 E Hulman Dr.
There are also Haute City Center, at 3401 S. U.S. 41 and the Vigo County Annex, at 147 Oak St. The annex is also open Monday from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Primary election will be from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. With the exception of the annex, all of those voting centers will be open on election day.
Additional vote centers open on election day are the National Guard Armory, at 3614 Maple Ave.; Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 157 at 8707 E. Milner Ave; CASY-Booker T. Community Center, at 1101 S. 13th St.; Vigo Count Public Library, at 1 Library Square; American Legion Post No. 104, at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Sandcut Firehouse, at 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave; Indiana State University Student Union Building at 550 Chestnut St.; Pimento Firehouse at 2389 E. Cottom Drive; New Goshen Firehouse, at 9113 U.S. 150 in West Terre Haute; and Maryland Community Church, at 4700 S. Indiana 46.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.