Referendum boosts Vigo County turnout

Vigo County voters turned out at nearly 25% for the primary election on Tuesday.
Of 74,390 eligible voters, 18,555 cast ballots, according to complete but not yet official results.
That’s a relatively strong turnout for a non-presidential primary year. By comparison, in 2018, also non-presidential primary election, there were 72,173 registered voters in Vigo County. In that election, 14,909 voters cast a ballot for a 21 percent voter turnout.
Although turnout was likely pushed down somewhat by heavy rain in the morning, it was boosted by strong interest in a $261-million referendum request to rebuild and renovate Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School.
Dozens of voters braved the rain in the first two hours of voting Tuesday at the Vigo County Public Library and Indiana State University Hulman Student Union vote centers. Their opinions on the school construction referendum were split.
Amoke Capps said renovating the 51-year-old North and South buildings, and the 62-year-old West Vigo building is a mistake. That’s why she opposed the referendum. Capps favors consolidating the three high schools into one new structure.
“I would like to see one new school and see every student offered every advanced-placement course, and every foreign-language course,” Capps said Tuesday after casting her ballot at the library.
Another voter at the library, James Patterson, voted in favor.
“I know there’s been problems with financing, but I also know the need to help the children,” Patterson said. The school district’s past problems should not determine whether the high schools get rebuilt and renovated, he said.
“People are upset about things, but that doesn’t solve the issue we’re facing,” Patterson said.
The referendum calls for the academic areas, such as classrooms, at the schools to be rebuilt, while the other portions of the schools to be renovated. The property tax increase on the portion paid by taxpayers toward the VCSC unit rate would extend for 22 years. Based on median property values from the Vigo County assessor’s office, the VCSC projects that for 52% of homeowners the referendum tax impact would be an extra $7 a month, and an added $14 a month for another 38% of homeowners.
At the ISU vote center Tuesday, voter John Sneddon emphasized he’s “big fan” of the Vigo County schools and that his kids had a “good experience” in those schools. Still, the size and cost of the project caused Sneddon to vote no.
“To me, it’s back to the drawing board, and let’s see if there’s a less expensive option,” said Sneddon.
A few minutes later, Caroline Mallory and Darin Eastburn emerged from the ISU polls after voting in favor of the school construction referendum. The couple focused on the long-term benefits of modernizing the schools.
“We should be supporting our schools to improve infrastructure and help give young people the tools to make it in the world today,” Mallory said.
Eastburn echoed his wife’s comments. “Supporting public education should be our priority,” he said. “Gas prices go up and down. Inflation goes up and down. But schools, that’s a permanent fixture.”
The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar Avenue, was a very popular polling place.
A long line of more than 50 voters at times trailed through the mall to a front door on Tuesday afternoon.
Dottie King waited patiently in that line.
“I’ve voted in every election since I was 18 years old and able to vote,” said King, president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. “I think it’s an important part of the democratic process and we’re blessed to live in a country where we can.”
King said she would be voting for the school referendum. “I’ve been an educator for a lot of years, so I’m all for what’s best for the kids,” she said. “We have to fix those schools.”
Don Edwards was a few spots behind King. “I usually vote earlier, but I put it off, so I’m here at the last minute,” said, adding that he was heartened by the turnout. “I always vote.” He, too, said he intended to vote for the school referendum.
At the IBEW Local No. 725 at Hulman and Indiana 46/U.S. 40, there were 375 ballots cast by 2:16 p.m. The turnout began to pick up at that location in the afternoon, after heavy rain had largely stopped.
Judy and Gary Dick of Terre Haute said they wanted to vote on the school referendum.
“The one thing is the referendum,” Judy Dick said about voting. “That is basically it.”
Both Gary and Judy said they would pull Republican ballots. The couple decided to vote at the IBEW saying they had gone to The Meadows, but that location had a 30 minutes wait.
“I think overall, the volume of people is up and hopefully that is a no vote,” Gary Dick said of the referendum.
Judy Dick said the couple still supports Vigo County Schools.
“We are for the schools but not for building all three at the same time,” she said.
Brenda Ashley of Terre Haute said she would vote a Democrat ballot.
“I am voting because it is my duty,” Ashley said. “The referendum did not make me want to come vote, I would have voted regardless, but I think it is important to vote because of it,” she said of the referendum.
“I am voting for the referendum. I think it is important to put money into our schools. I think sitting back and ignoring the problem is not going to change anything,” Ashley said. “You can say no all you want to but the schools will just be in worse shape. The more you don’t do, the worse shape they will be in.”
Across town, Winona Walters, 76, of Terre Hatue said she has voted in every election since she was 21.
“I am a registered voter and I aim to vote,” she said as she prepared to cast a ballot at the CASEY-Booker T. Washington Community Center.
Walters said her parents grew up voting Republican, however, “but I switched to Democrat,” she said, saying she requests a Democratic ballot in primary elections. In addition to candidates, she wanted to vote on the school referendum.
“I am a foster grandparent. I think it is important to keep the schools up. You have got to keep them in working order. I think it is better to fix all of the schools instead of having one school and transporting all the kids around the county, some would have to switch buses two or three times,” Walters.
The Operating Engineers polling site on U.S. 41 South had been “very busy” as of 1:45 p.m., said Republican inspector Shawn Foster. Nearly 500 people had voted at that time.
The Vigo County School Corp. facilities referendum drew much interest in the primary, Foster said.
Among those voting Tuesday was Julius Loeser, who said he voted in support of the referendum. He believes its passage was important for students and to help the community grow.
“The community has to have good schools or people aren’t going to live here,” Loeser said.
Bill Shields, who also voted at Operating Engineers, opposed the referendum, citing concerns about increasing property taxes.
“Why have they waited so long instead of maybe gradually increasing it,” he said. The district should have kept up the buildings instead of waiting. “Now, they want massive change.”
At Haute City Center, Republican inspector Terri Mahan said that it had been busy all day as of about 2:30 p.m., at which point 446 people had voted there.
John Kesler, Democrat member of the Vigo County Election board, said voting countywide was slow earlier in the day when it rained but picked up when the sun came out.
He didn’t anticipate a large overall turnout, but “it looks like it will be at least normal or average for Vigo County,” Kesler said mid-afternoon.
Contributing to this report were Tribune-Star writers Mark Bennett, Sue Loughlin, Howard Greninger and David Kronke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.