Street improvements were on the minds of Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission members at Wednesday's meeting.
Two bids have been submitted to the commission for an improvement project at 13 1/2 and 14th Streets between Cruft Street and College Avenue — one for $248,209 and the other for $240,514.55.
The commission voted to take the bids under advisement.
The commission also voted to accept the final design plans for a project at 11 1/2 and 12th from Hulman Street to Seabury Avenue. The next step will be to vote to accept bids. Work on that project won't commence until next year.
Commission members were informed that the draft of the deed for the purchase of Mullen Flats was undergoing some tweaking.
The Mental Health America of West Central Indiana project, to be constructed at 2750 Elm St., will offer 42 low-income housing units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.