Redevelopment commission reappoints officers

Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission voted to reappoint its officers for another one-year term at the commission’s annual reorganization meeting Monday.

By a unanimous vote, commission members reappointed David Heath as president, Brian Conley as vice president and Troy Helman as commission secretary.

Karrum Nasser and Brian Dyer remain voting members.

Commission members also voted to keep the commission’s monthly meeting schedule unchanged for 2021.

The Redevelopment Commission will meet 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Terre Haute City Hall.

The commission oversees the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment and approves all its expenditures. It is also responsible for setting public policy that determines how the department will expend federal funds.

It sets public policy and approves or denies all projects, change orders and expenditures pertaining to Terre Haute’s tax increment finance districts.