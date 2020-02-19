The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met Wednesday for the first time in 2020 and, along with opening bids for an upcoming project, looked back at all it accomplished last year.
Before looking back, the commission looked ahead to a project along Franklin Street between 13th and 14th streets. Four bids were opened for the improvement project along Franklin, including:
• $445,012.70 bid from S T Construction
• $582,000 bid from White Construction
• $429,454.90 bid from Dennis Trucking
• $431,929.25 from Kanizer Excavating
The bids were taken under consideration; the winning bid will be selected at the commission’s March meeting.
The commission also Wednesday approved a resolution allowing HWC Engineering to continue engineering and design work for a water line project along Margaret Avenue on the city’s east side.
Redevelopment wants to work toward extending a water main from near the Stratford Hills neighborhood to a trunk near the Tribune-Star Distribution Center. Extending the water service is in keeping with the commission’s efforts to continue growth and extension of business along State Road 46 and Margaret Ave.
The company had been retained in 2018 as the design firm for the State Road 46 TIF Industrial Margaret Avenue Waterline Extension project.
The commission now wishes to retain HWC again to complete the remainder of the engineering and design work, including construction specifications, drainage details and bidding assistance in the future.
HWC’s design fee for the project is $105,000. the resolution passed unanimously.
The commission then took an opportunity to look back over all the city Redevelopment Department accomplished in 2019.
With a focus in the South Westside area, Terre Haute Redevelopment spent just more than $1 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including work to streets, curbs, gutters and storm sewers.
Redevelopment also in 2019 assisted with site improvements at the Wabash Valley Health Center and the Next Step Community Center.
But more than anything, the department had its hands full with real estate goings-on, including:
• Maintaining 192 city owned sites for housing programs
• Sold 24 parcels over the year
• Held demolition hearings on 87 properties
• Demolished 48 condemned or dilapidated houses
• And caused owners to rehabilitate 13 houses, one commercial building and one garage
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 18 at City Hall.
