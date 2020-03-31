The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission, via a telephone conference meeting, Tuesday approved easements for Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana, Inc.
Vectren intends to construct a natural gas regulator that will service Saturn PetCare, and future firms, in the Vigo County Industrial Park. The pet food producer needs service by July 1, according to Vectren. The company stated the project is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
The board approved a permanent easement of about half an acre for Vectren and about 0.862 acres with a temporary easement.
In other business, the board approved a mowing contract with Schroeder’s Lawn and Landscape for a one-time mow and spray of the Vigo County Industrial Park I and II. The cost is $945 for each park.
