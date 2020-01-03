Officers for the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission will remain the same in 2020.
The commission voted Thursday to retain officers from 2019.
Commission president for 2020 is David Heath. Vice president is Brian Conely, while board secretary is Jim Nichols. Other board members include Troy Helman and Brian Dyer. Vigo County School Corporation representative is Paul Lockhart, who is a non-voting member of the board.
The commission will meet at 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in 2020. It oversees the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment which administers federal and state programs to eliminate slum and blight, create affordable housing opportunities, build and maintain the physical infrastructure of federal- and state-funded eligible neighborhoods and facilitate economic development activities.
