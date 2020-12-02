Red Kettle needs donations, volunteers

With more people electing to stay home and the economy still recovering from COVID-19, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is facing an uphill battle.

Terre Haute Envoy Susan Linden said the local campaign is down more than $11,600 this year compared to last year's campaign on the same date, but that she's hopeful donations will pick up as Christmas draws near.

"We are fighting an uphill battle against COVID, and that maybe more than anything seems to be the biggest issue we're struggling with," Linden said.

"What's happening is volunteers aren't coming forward because they're getting sick or are cautious they might contract the virus. So our volunteer base is down."

Linden said the number of volunteers helping with this year's campaign is down nearly 40% compared to last year.

And as the year-to-year deficit shows, Linden said, donations are down as a result.

"People aren't giving because they're losing or have lost their jobs," Linden said. "So we're really getting hit from a couple different angles."

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute has a goal to raise $120,000 through this year's campaign. Linden said that's a lean figure and is a critical benchmark if the Salvation Army is to offers programs as it has.

"We like to say the campaign is from the community, for the community," Linden said. "That is to say this is the money we bank on collection, the money we will use throughout the year for all our programming."

Salvation Army in Terre Haute uses funds from its annual fundraiser for year round programming, including helping people in difficulty with their bills in an effort to prevent homelessness.

"We are doing our best to keep people off the streets," Linden said. "We want to keep our neighbors warm, fed and healthy."

The Salvation Army will continue its bell-ringing campaign through Dec. 24, which means there is time for the organization to reach its goal, Linden said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Along with dropping money in the famous red kettles, those who want to donate have several other options to help.

People can mail in donations to the Salvation Army's Terre Haute office, round up their checkout either Terre Haute Walmart or Sam's Club, or they can visit saterrehaute.org and click on donate button in the top right corner.

If you want to help but money is tight, Linden said, the organization is still looking for bell ringers.

To sign up for a bell-ringing assignment, visit registertoring.org and follow the prompts, or reach out to Linden at sue.linden@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.