Red Kettle Campaign: Every little bit helps

The Salvation Army’s iconic bell ringers will be out starting today.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with an announcement Thursday at Salvation Army headquarters in Terre Haute, and it runs until Dec. 24. The goal this year is to raise $120,000.
The Vigo County School Corporation will spearhead the campaign with red kettles placed at each school today, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services for the school corporation and chairman of this year’s campaign.
Dorsett Automotive will match the amount raised in the schools, said Salvation Army Envoy Sue Linden.
“The community relies heavily on philanthropic organizations and charitable organizations especially around the holidays. While the Salvation Army is not the only charitable organization out there, it is a very important one and is really ingrained in our holiday, in our Christmas season,” Balitewicz said.
“Walking into stores or locations and hearing the bell ring, it makes you want to come into action and do something,” he said. “I was just a bell ringer a couple years ago and I never thought I would be elevated so quickly to head bell ringer, but here I am.”
“My experience tells me that the people who are most unlikely to give typically give the most,” he said.
Balitewicz told about while he was a bell ringer, a young boy gave coins he had saved to put into a red kettle “and I can tell you he probably did not have that money to give, but felt it was important, which shows the importance of giving.
“When you hear the bell ringing, I would hope you dig into your pockets a little deeper, find that dollar or that change and put it in the kettle because every dollar counts.”
Terre Haute North Vigo High School’s singing group, the North Terre Haute Counterpoints, helped kick off the program Thursday with songs at the Salvation Army’s office at 234 S. Eighth Street. That group will head to Walt Disney World later this month to perform in Disney Candlelight Processional, an event that runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 30.
Balitewicz said this year the Red Kettle campaign is trying something new, working with groups to raise funds, such as with red kettles in schools as well as on special dates.
On Dec. 21, it will be the “battle of the badge,” featuring Terre Haute Police Department, Terre Haute Fire Department and the Vigo County Sheriff Department. The police department will be bell ringing at Rural King, the fire department at Kroger’s East, and the sheriff Department at Baesler’s Market, Linden said.
“I am looking for a donor or donors to match those kettles,” Linden said, such as has been done for school kettles.
Many groups are helping to ring bells, Linden said, including Indiana State University and ISU fraternities, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank and the Rotary South Club.
Anyone interested in being a bell ringer can register at www.registertoring.com.
Linden said the Salvation Army last year had a goal to raise $140,000 and raised $118,000. This year’s goal is slightly over last year’s collection rate, Linden said.
“Each year we serve several families who are unable to pay utilities or rent. These families are at the 150% poverty level. They come to us after the eviction or shut off notice,” Linden said. “We do not want to see them homeless. These are families who are doing everything they can to hold on to their home or apartment.”
