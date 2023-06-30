In partnership with Vigo County, the Red Cross will open a respite center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Terre Haute.
It will be in the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Community Center, 3901 S. U.S. 41.
At the center, residents will be able to charge their phones and equipment. In addition, Red Cross volunteers will provide water and snacks.
The Red Cross is offering the following safety tips:
- Keep away from power lines. Stay at least 35 feet away from fallen power lines and anything they are touching. Call 911 and let them know.
- When in doubt, throw it out. If food is 40 degrees F or warmer, especially dairy and meat, throw it out. Ask your provider about using refrigerated medicines.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills outdoors only in well-ventilated areas at least 20 feet away from windows.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
