Highly trained mental health professionals, alongside Indiana Region American Red Cross staff and volunteers, will facilitate a workshop on May 6 to help healthcare professionals, first responders, veterans and family members recover and heal from their service.

This module is designed to help individuals learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term.

Facilitators are independently licensed with extensive experience in stress management and military life and culture.

The virtual workshop is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103931319374

Everyone is invited to participate in the workshop free of charge. Registration is limited.

