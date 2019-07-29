Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

The American Red Cross in Indiana is issuing an emergency call for blood donations.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of Type O blood, it said in a news release today.
Upcoming opportunities to give include a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Union Hospital, 1606 North Seventh St., Terre Haute.
All who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, the Red Cross announced. The incentive is made possible by a $1 million donation from Amazon.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-733-2767.
A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes, the agency said.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
In the United States, every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross. In Indiana alone, the Red Cross needs about 450 people to donate each day to support patients at 80 hospitals across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.