The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As new cases of COVID-19 again rise across the state, so too does a renewed need for face coverings in many communities and organizations.
Red Cross volunteers have stepping up to date, distributing more than 8,000 face coverings over the past seven weeks to agencies providing childcare and senior and veteran services.
“These face coverings are so important. Wearing them is a simple way to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” said Jeff Imel, American Red Cross–Indiana Region director of Service to the Armed Forces and International Services.
“This project ... remains a powerful team effort and wonderful way for people to take action during an overwhelming and uncertain time.”
Non-sewers are needed too—for ironing, cutting out patterns, disinfecting and packaging, and inventorying and delivering to organizations.
To learn more, visit the Red Cross website, or contact jeffrey.imel@redcross.org.
