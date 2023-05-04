The Indiana State University Recycle Center is once again accepting plastic recyclables from the public.
The center, located at 447 N. Ninth St., is accepting plastics No. 1 through No. 7, but no plastic bags, overwrap, film, bubble wrap or plastic tarps, according to its website. Items must be clean.
The public drive-through operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
While recycle markets "are not all that great right now as far as what they pay for items ... we feel that we are at a point where we can at least try for awhile accepting plastic, (Numbers) 1 through 7," said Paul Reed, ISU manager of custodial and special services, part of facilities management.
"Environmentally, it is the thing to do," he said. The center has continued to accept plastic from within the university.
"We just realize we need to provide it as a service ... and hopefully it will work out. Everybody is a winner in the end," he said.
But Reed also cautioned, "At some point, if things get to the point where it doesn't make sense to do plastic, then probably we'll stop again. But the goal is to try to make it available."
The center began accepting plastic from the public about three weeks ago. It didn't make a general announcement but did tell regular customers.
"It's kind of caught on," he said.
For those who decide to take advantage of the opportunity, plastics need to be clean and empty of any liquid, Reed said.
On Wednesday, Mark Miller, retired Vigo County School Corp. educator, brought some corrugated cardboard to recycle. He was happy to hear the center is again accepting plastic.
Overall, ISU's Recycle Center "is tremendous. It's in town, it's close to a lot of people. It's nice and clean. The set up is wonderful," he said.
Also stopping by was Judy Sheese, assistant dean at ISU’s Bayh College of Education.
"I typically recycle cardboard and aluminum cans. I will start again recycling plastic here now that they are taking that again. So it's really handy; it's a great facility," she said.
Plastics are "horrible for the environment," she said, so she's happy that ISU is again able to recycle plastic items.
The center also accepts corrugated cardboard, magazines, newsprint, white paper, colored paper, phone books, and books, as well as aluminum cans, steel food cans and small amounts of scrap metal.
It does not take chipboard, such as cereal boxes, and it does not accept glass.
The recycle center does accept E-Scrap (electronics), but it does not accept televisions, according to the website.
For those who bring E-Scrap, the recycle center has staff on site to assist, said Elizabeth Attebery, facilities management supervisor of moving/setup and recycle.
Reed noted that the recycle center does have employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
"We've partnered with other agencies in town who have individuals come a few hours a week to gain job experience," he said.
