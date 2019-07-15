Three Vigo County School Board members and several administrators met Monday with the Greater Terre Haute NAACP to discuss issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The first question for educators dealt with efforts to recruit minority teachers and staff members.
“It’s a difficulty and we have faced it for many years,” said Board President Jackie Lower
School officials have worked with local colleges and Indiana State University toward that end. But the total number of education graduates at Indiana State last year was 151, a number that was “way down from years passed,” Lower said.
She gave examples of two situations where African-Americans were strong candidates for Vigo County positions but withdrew for various reasons.
“When there’s a principal’s job open, (prospective applicants) are looking to see how many people of color have been hired recently,” said Ernie Thompson, a school attendance and retention officer who said he “dabbles” in the diversity office. “They want to know who can I collaborate with?”
Many minority students completing education programs at local colleges are from outside the Terre Haute area and want a career elsewhere, Lower added.
“I’m going to have to go outside of Terre Haute … and actually sit down on campuses,” said Michael Cox, the school corporation’s human resources director.
Local NAACP President Sylvester Edwards asked about virtual schools.
Lower and board member Paul Lockhart said the corporation is launching its own virtual school in an effort to retain, or win back, local students pursuing an online education.
Between 400 and 500 local students attended virtual schools and other avenues for education offered by other districts last year, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services.
“We need to give every opportunity to every student to make sure that they have the ability to be educated,” he said.
Asked about efforts to train teachers and staff on racism awareness, officials said they are working to replace a retired educator who provided such training and a school corporation panel is looking into hiring a director of diversity and inclusion.
NAACP member Crystal Reynolds wanted to know the history of the school district’s aquatics center.
Director Randy Jensen said the $10 million facility was built to replace aging pools at each high schools. Lockhart added that a single facility was found to be one-third less costly than replacing three separate facilities.
Reynolds’ concern was that most of those served by the center “don’t look like me, per se,” she said. “Rich white kids, that’s the perception.”
Jensen said a five-hour “swim by 7” class serves kindergarteners from all of the district’s elementary schools in direct proportion to each school’s diversity.
The center also serves school swim teams, high school advanced fitness and lifeguard classes and a variety of organizations, some of whom who pay rent to use the facility.
A $500,000 operating deficit has generated controversy and School Board member Rosemarie Scott said, “We can’t afford (the aquatics center).” Scott suggested the actual cost of the facility was $13 million.
“There’s wonderful things about it. Who would ever be against kindergarteners learning how to swim?” she said. “The path forward is look at everything we can and cut the most out of the budget that we can.”
Lockhart said, “We don’t make a profit on any of our facilities, citing high school football fields, gymnasiums and tracks. He characterized the rental of the aquatics center as a way to reduce the overall cost.
“It’s not a money making project but we try to reduce the cost as much as we can,” he said.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com.
