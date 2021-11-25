Everybody is in recovery from something – whether that is trauma, grief, substance use, failed relationships, or some other challenge.
The mission behind the new Recovery Café opening this winter is to support development of the mind, body and spirit of individuals desiring recovery from any challenge.
On Tuesday, the first of many open house events introduced the community to the Recovery Café, located at Sixth and Washington streets in The Meeting Grounds space of Next Step Foundation.
“This is not your typical café,” said Lindsey Skelton, manager of Recovery Café.
“It is a free program for anyone in recovery from anything. The belief is that we are all in recovery from something,” Skelton said.
Recovery is a term often associated with substance and alcohol abuse, but the recovery process also applies to other challenges.
The Recovery Café is designed to provide an environment of support, love, equality and inclusion, Skelton said.
The guiding principles are to connect with the love in ourselves and others, show respect, cultivate compassion, practice forgiveness, encourage growth and give back, she said.
The café will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The first day will be Jan. 4. The day’s schedule includes a free noon meal, recovery circle at 1 p.m. and social hour at 2 p.m.
More dates will be added as participation increases, Skelton said.
Members and volunteers are invited to check out RecoveryCafeTH.org to learn about member introductions and volunteer orientations. New member introductions and volunteer orientations are set for Dec. 7, 10, 17 and 28.
Dana Simons, founder of Next Step Foundation, said personal connections are essential to recovery and to maintaining healthy behaviors, and that is what Recovery Café offers.
“Becoming deeply known and deeply loved is essential to recovery,” Simons said.
Simons and others were trained on the Recovery Café model, which originated in Seattle and grew as a hub of member organizations committed to serving people suffering from homelessness, addiction and other mental health challenges.
From meditation and music to financial literacy and emotional awareness, weekly classes explore a wide range of topics.
The recovery circles connect people who share their challenges, growth and goals in a weekly setting that helps people be accountable to their goals.
Sober social events are also planned, including a New Year’s Eve celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Peer specialists are available to offer peer support, individual resource navigation and connection to community partners to meet needs such as counseling, support groups, food, housing and transportation.
Anyone wanting more information can go online to NextStepToday.org/Recovery-Cafe, call 812-917-5006, or email info@recoverycafeth.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
