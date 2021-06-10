Record Store Day festival in 12 Points Saturday

There’s a national day for almost everything and this year’s national Record Store Day is Saturday.
The Local Vinyl, located in the 12 Points neighborhood in the Parq Building at 2170 N. 13th St., will celebrate the day with its grand opening and a festival of music, food and laughter.
Local bands and standup comedians will perform on two separate stages at the Parq Building parking lot.
Headlining the live music is Ellusion, followed by All American Chess Club, Dead Devices and Dan Skully & the Tiger Sharks. Comedians doing standup routines include James Young, Levi Elmore and Patrick Eaton. The Main Mix will supply the sound system.
As part of the “12 in 12 Points” initiative, where the community hopes to bring 12 new businesses in 12 months to the 12 Points neighborhood, owner Eleanor Jones said she will donate 12% of the cover charge to 12 Points Revitalization Inc.
The cover charge for adults is $5, $3 for students with IDs, and kids 12 and under as well as Indiana Special Olympic athletes can listen to the bands and comedians for free.“She’s putting her money where her mouth is,” said Tiffany Baker, economic development chair of 12 Points Revitalization Inc.
“The best part about these local entrepreneurs is that they are truly invested in this neighborhood coming back to life.”
Plenty of food will be available for purchase from Cranky’s Burgers, Birds & Billiards and OMG BBQ Food Truck.
Local vendors having various items for sale include Wallhugger, Blue Banyon Candles, Connerock, Quirky Cactus, Studio 12 and more. City streets will be closed for the festival on 13th Street from Maple to Phillips avenues from noon to 5 p.m.
Jones, who started The Local Vinyl as a pop-up shop at community events and farmers markets, said most music venues cater to the 21-and-over crowd with late opening times, expensive cover charges and alcoholic drinks.
“I wanted to create an atmosphere, especially for younger people, to explore music and poetry at a reasonable price in a non-drinking venue,” said Jones, whose plan is to showcase local talent monthly.
Local Vinyl will also have listening stations, where people can bring their own records or listen to albums the store has for sale. Jones plans to have equipment for sale in the near future.
Baker said 12 Points Revitalization Inc. has a lot of big dreams that are ready to become a reality and has plans to make the area a family destination with something special scheduled for the 12th of each month.
A blueberry festival is scheduled for July 12, sponsored by Terre Foods Coop. Maryland Community Church 12 Points campus will host a Back to School day on Aug. 12.
