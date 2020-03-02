Indiana State Police report a Sullivan man was sent to the Sullivan County Jail for reckless driving after attempting to drive between two vehicles on U.S. 41 Sunday afternoon.
Timothy E. Stone, 36, faces a Level 6 felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and Class A misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance; and reckless driving.
Stone was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, where he remains held without bond.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames reports an investigation from Trooper Gerald Stump of the Putnamville State Police Post shows that about 4:22 p.m. Sunday, Stone was driving a 2004 Oldsmobile SUV northbound on U.S. 41 near County Road 1100 North at a high rate of speed, when he was slowed due to two vehicles traveling on US 41 side by side.
Police say Stone attempted to drive between the two vehicles.
Stone's vehicle struck a 2016 Toyota pickup truck driven by Jasvir S. Sadra, 54, of Shelburn. Sadra’s pickup was forced off of the roadway traveling south into a parking lot, rolling over, and coming to rest on its rooftop. Stone’s vehicle then traveled to the northside of U.S. 41 into the grassy median, rolling over on it’s top, and catching fire.
During the course of the investigation, Stone showed signs of impairment. Stone submitted to a certified chemical test and results showed he was under the influence of marijuana and amphetamines. Stone was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
