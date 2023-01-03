The recent bout of extreme cold weather impacted Indiana State University facilities, where some water damage occurred in Gillum and Erickson halls and a water leak also affected the north gym of the Arena building.
“There were some leaks in Gillum and Athletics that resulted in water damage to offices, but we are cleaning up those areas to get them up and running as soon as possible,” said Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication.
“We had some water in the north gym of the Arena, but it was quickly cleaned up and should not impact operations at the start of the spring semester next week.”
Alesia also said, “Like many others, we had water issues, but it has not affected ongoing operations.”
